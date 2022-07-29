WH Reacts to ChiComs Threatening to Shoot Down Pelosi’s Plane

Hu Xijin, a mouthpiece for the State media outlet Global Times, warned that the ChiComs might shoot down Nancy Pelosi’s plane.

Hu Xijin tweeted: “If US fighter jets escort Pelosi’s plane into Taiwan, it is invasion. The PLA has the right to forcibly dispel Pelosi’s plane and the US fighter jets, including firing warning shots and making tactical movement of obstruction. If ineffective, then shoot them down.”

The White House reaction was stunning, even for Bidenistas. Check it out below.

If US fighter jets escort Pelosi’s plane into Taiwan, it is invasion. The PLA has the right to forcibly dispel Pelosi’s plane and the US fighter jets, including firing warning shots and making tactical movement of obstruction. If ineffective, then shoot them down. https://t.co/V7LhrXgXoM — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 29, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi begins her Asia trip on Friday. Stops include Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore — all US allies in the region. There is no word on whether Pelosi and other lawmakers will visit Taiwan.

Nancy shouldn’t have stuck her nose into it and now that she has, she looks weak if she doesn’t go. And if she does go, she could get shot down and start WWIII.

Dan McLaughlin tweeted: Low as my opinion of the Biden White House is, I’d have expected their response to a question about a hostile foreign power SHOOTING NANCY PELOSI’S PLANE OUT OF THE SKY to be something stronger than “if she dies, she dies.”

Dan really had high expectations.

Watch the reaction from KJP below.

If they shoot her down, maybe we could work out a deal to get a few prisoners back and call it even, seeing as the White House barely cares.

Unbelievable: Karine Jean-Pierre says the White House won’t respond to Chinese state media threats to shoot down Nancy Pelosi’s plane should she visit Taiwan. “We’re just not going to speak on her schedule.” Abject, embarrassing weakness. pic.twitter.com/4Biw7DsqBr — John Cooper (@thejcoop) July 29, 2022

