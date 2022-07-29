Bill Barr Noticed Hunter Biden’s Case Calls for a Special Counsel

Former Attorney General Bill Barr called for a special counsel in the Hunter Biden case on Thursday. He thinks circumstances have changed and the recent revelations about the FBI handling now warrant a special counsel.

“[I]ntervening events, especially recent reports about FBI whistleblowers and the possible reach of the investigation, warrant adding the protections of special counsel status to assure that key decisions are made independently without political ‘favor,’” Barr told The Federalist.

Biden’s son Hunter has been under federal investigation since 2018 for issues related to his foreign business practices and potential tax evasion. They are also looking at his board positions and investments with Maoist China. When his laptop became public knowledge, the case blew up. The media then went into overdrive to cover it up before the 2020 election. They labeled it Russian disinformation. We found out this week that whistleblowers have revealed to the House GOP Judiciary that multiple offices labeled it Russian disinformation to shut the probe down although they knew it was a legitimate investigation.

Sen. Grassley said if what the whistleblowers are revealing is true, the FBI is corrupt to the core. The whistleblowers are current and former agents who are “highly credible.”

Suddenly, Barr is awake and calling for a special counsel.

Barr complimented Merrick Garland for leaving David Weiss on the case. Garland also said he wouldn’t interfere with the case.

Trump-appointed U.S. prosecutor David Weiss is investigating Hunter and associates for tax violations and lying to law enforcement about illegally purchasing a firearm, CNN reported.

Assistant Attorney General for the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) National Security Division, Matthew Olsen, on Thursday confirmed to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in a congressional hearing the agency is investigating Hunter Biden.

The Delaware office of the FBI is the lead on the case and they reportedly lack the resources to properly do the job. This is why Barr is now recommending a special counsel.

In December 2020, Barr said there was no need of a special counsel.

Barr took the position of attorney general under the assumption he’d clean up the corruption. He even said, “I can do it.” Well, he didn’t do it and it went on right under his nose. He comes too late to the funeral. This is the ex-AG who opened a probe into Ashley Biden’s diary, but didn’t see the urgent need to look into Biden family corruption before Biden became president.

So, could he have also been wrong about his claim that there was no significant election fraud?

