What polls say about athletes protesting their own nation at Olympics

















Almost half of U.S. adults — 46% — say athletes at the Summer Olympic Games should not be permitted to “publicly engage in protests, such as displaying political messaging in signs or armbands, kneeling, disrupting medal ceremonies or making political hand gestures,” The Washington Times reports.

That’s the key finding of an Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted July 24-27.

It also revealed that 74% of Republicans, 53% of independents, and 23% of Democrats agree that political activities should not be allowed during the global sports competition.

Another 33% overall, however, say the athletes should be able to publicly engage in such protests or gestures; 13% of Republicans, 28% of independents, and 57% of Democrats agree.

Another 21% overall are not sure about the issue; that number includes 13% of Republicans, 19% of independents, and 20% of Democrats.

Other public opinion research suggests that the public is tired of politics in the Olympics.

“The Olympic spirit is a bit dampened this year,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

They found about a third aren’t interested in the Olympics due to the protests.

Why are they representing the US if they hate our flag and anthem so much? The whole idea of the Olympics is to proudly represent one’s country. No other country has athletes who embarrass their fellow countrymen.

