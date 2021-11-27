Biden-Sanders BBB: “Our borders don’t matter, our laws don’t matter…”

















The $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill extended the Child Tax Credit to anyone in the United States who provides an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, reversing Donald Trump’s elimination of the welfare credit that illegal aliens have access to. Social security numbers are currently required. Democrats don’t want safeguards on our money. They want their votes with our money.

Any guardian will get the money, which includes traffickers and slavers.

The allegedly $1.7 trillion bill kept the benefit which will encourage more illegal immigration. That is the Democrats’ goal.

THE BBB PLAN

The Build Back Better agenda has passed the House and is in the Senate. There is a provision to grant work permits to about 6.5 million undocumented people in the U.S., according to former Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan.

“There’s also a provision in there for a tax credit for illegal aliens who have children that are in the U.S.,” said former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “Think about that you can illegally enter our borders as a family, and then you’re going to be rewarded by being paid to have your kid here illegally.”

Morgan argues that the provisions included in the bill send the message “loud and clear that our borders don’t matter.”

“This is going to impact American taxpayers. They just don’t realize their taxpayer dollars are going to continue to give state and federal benefits to millions and millions of illegal aliens here,” said Morgan. “This is going to act as an incentive for more illegal immigration negatively impacting our border security and impacting every aspect of our nation’s public health safety and national security.”

“Our borders don’t matter, our laws don’t matter…”

MORE FRAUD

There is tremendous fraud in the system already. As one example, the US sends social security payments to children who have not even stepped foot on US soil.

The payout to illegals will be $250 to $300 tax dollars per child. It doesn’t even have to be their child, but only a child they claim responsibility. Any trafficker or slaver can get the benefit.

A survey from the Pew Research Center found that roughly 675,000 children are not eligible for a Social Security number. The tax credit expansion (welfare) for illegal aliens will then be between $2.025 billion to $2.43 billion a year. Other estimates put the total number of illegal children residing in the United States at more than 800,000.

“Consider that the value of the CTC for an infant child is now $3,600 per year. That alone represents 40 percent of Colombia’s per capita income and nearly 120 percent of Haiti’s. This is why countries with unconditional welfare benefits also tend to have relatively restrictive immigration laws,” Hammond wrote in American Compass. “America’s historical openness to immigration, in contrast, has in large part been enabled by rules and program structures that minimize the fiscal cost of lower-wage migrants.”

