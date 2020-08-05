What we know about the massive explosions in Beirut

The pair of massive explosions yesterday in Beirut, Lebanon is known — so far — to have killed at least 100 people and injured 4000.

The second blast was much larger than the first and was heard in Cypress.

The second blast sent a billowing, reddish plume high above the city’s port and created a shock wave that shattered glass for miles. On Wednesday morning, despite a huge search operation, dozens were still missing in the city, the capital of Lebanon on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea, the NY Times reports.

The first blast may have been in a fireworks warehouse at the port. Officials say the second, more devastating explosion most likely came from a nearby 2,750-ton stockpile of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical often used as fertilizer, which Prime Minister Hassan Diab said had been stored in a depot for six years.

Israeli reports indicate it was an Iranian/Hezbollah firearms warehouse for their guided missile program.

