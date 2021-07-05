What will end the thuggery of the all-powerful teachers’ unions?



















Joe Biden is opposed to school choice (see below), even though it greatly helps minorities Democrats claim to care about. That’s because he is solidly on the side of the teachers’ unions.

The National Education Teachers’ Association is pushing Critical Race Theory, which is anti-American, and the 1619 Project, the fake history project out of the New York Times.

Joe Kent is challenging Rep. Jaime Hererra Beutler for her seat. He is a Green Beret veteran and Gold Star husband who served on the Military Families for Trump Advisory Board.

He believes vouchers would render the teachers union thugs powerless.

Education vouchers / school choice would render the teachers union thugs powerless. https://t.co/zoNDQoxlnI — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) July 4, 2021

BIDEN’S BAN ON CHARTERS

As reported by the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, Biden called for a ban on federal funding for charter schools that are operated by for-profit companies, which account for 12 percent of charter schools.

As part of the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force, he also pledged to “support measures to increase accountability for charter schools.”

“We will call for conditioning federal funding for new, expanded charter schools or for charter school renewals on a district’s review of whether the charter will systematically underserve the neediest students,” the task force’s final platform read.

There is no accountability for teachers’ unions or the public schools’ failures in so much of the nation.

“The data is consistently clear that nonprofit public charter schools, particularly in our urban communities that serve our African American and Latino students, have performed well. For that reason, there’s also very strong support among African American and Latino parents for charter schools,” Shavar Jeffries, president of Democrats for Education Reform, told the Journal.

“I absolutely am deeply concerned that a union-controlled Biden Education Department could have a chilling effect on the progress that the states and parents have made in securing educational options and excellence for the kids,” Jeanne Allen, chief executive of the Center for Education Reform, told the paper.

Her predictions are coming true.

What do you think?

