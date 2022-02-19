What’s Happening Now in Ottawa

By
M Dowling
-
0

Police are now coming in from Quebec to add to the thousands already in Ottawa. Their plan is to end the protest that is annoying the residents by pointing guns at truckers heads and pulling them out of trucks, running them down with horses, and intimidating them with tanks. Behind the scenes, they are confiscating all their funds, canceling their mortgages and insurance, taking their driver’s licenses, and looking to imprison them.

Trudeau tanks rolling in to remove annoying truckers protesting tyranny – IRONIC!

Some trucks are still holding the line in Ottawa. Listen to the latest from those who refuse to leave.

Most interesting is China and Iran are calling Canada out for human rights abuses. If you lost Xi and Ahmadinejad, you lost. Where are the leaders of the free world?

TRUDEAU TYRANNY

Did you ever think that Canada, one of the freest nations in the world, would use mass tyranny against peaceful protesters? Thank the administration who are establishing unity with The Great Reset.

The Ottawa police tweeted yesterday: All media who are attending the area, please keep a distance and stay out of police operations for your safety. Anyone found within areas undergoing enforcement may be subject to arrest. There will be a media availability later today at 474 Elgin Street. #ottnews

In other words, as one Twitter user said: Keep your cameras out of here or we’ll arrest you. But don’t worry, there will be “media availability” later today, so we’re all good on the freedom of the press stuff, right?

Canadians are reporting that there are snipers everywhere.


