What’s Happening Now in Ottawa

Police are now coming in from Quebec to add to the thousands already in Ottawa. Their plan is to end the protest that is annoying the residents by pointing guns at truckers heads and pulling them out of trucks, running them down with horses, and intimidating them with tanks. Behind the scenes, they are confiscating all their funds, canceling their mortgages and insurance, taking their driver’s licenses, and looking to imprison them.

Some trucks are still holding the line in Ottawa. Listen to the latest from those who refuse to leave.

Lincoln Jay, back on the streets of Ottawa. https://t.co/fQjHdKU78E — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 19, 2022

Most interesting is China and Iran are calling Canada out for human rights abuses. If you lost Xi and Ahmadinejad, you lost. Where are the leaders of the free world?

Isn’t all of Canada ashamed with @JustinTrudeau ? Canada being called out on human rights violations by China and Iran !!! #CanadaTruckers #TrudeauTyranny https://t.co/ykOpK9fIkY — Dr Anthony Hinton💜 (@TonyHinton2016) February 18, 2022

TRUDEAU TYRANNY

Did you ever think that Canada, one of the freest nations in the world, would use mass tyranny against peaceful protesters? Thank the administration who are establishing unity with The Great Reset.

The Ottawa police tweeted yesterday: All media who are attending the area, please keep a distance and stay out of police operations for your safety. Anyone found within areas undergoing enforcement may be subject to arrest. There will be a media availability later today at 474 Elgin Street. #ottnews

In other words, as one Twitter user said: Keep your cameras out of here or we’ll arrest you. But don’t worry, there will be “media availability” later today, so we’re all good on the freedom of the press stuff, right?

Canadians are reporting that there are snipers everywhere.

This is the defining image: A western leader ordered the authorities to crush the skull of a granny.

There are not two sides here.

Either you are with fascists or you are against.

Ask your representative why they have not spoken out and condemned this?

Now is a time for choosing pic.twitter.com/UCghwczKqi — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 19, 2022

This just happened earlier today in Canada, but reminds me of Tiananmen Square in 1989#ConvoyForFreedom #NoMandates pic.twitter.com/SnvPi7ZXH6 — 🔥火来2号🔥✊🌽🚀 (@jsdfposjpqyuee1) February 19, 2022

