When a top official references the ‘New World Order’ while building camps

















Dr. Kerry Chant, New South Wales public health chief, said this week what none of us want to hear during a press conference — the new world order. Imagine a country building camps for sick people or those potentially sick and then using the term, ‘new world order.’

“We will be looking at what contact tracing looks like in the New World Order and, yes it will be pubs and clubs and other things if we have a positive case there. Our response may be differently, different, we know people are vaccinated.” Dr. Chant said.

They’re going to “have to reflect” on those and other issues.

The New World Order is The Great Reset.

It wasn’t a slip of the tongue. The Australian Health Minister said they have to “accept this is the New World Order.”

The fact-checkers are out claiming The New World Order is a conspiracy theory.

Watch:

Aus Health Minister also said it. Don’t think it’s a slip pic.twitter.com/wMZpmTHai6 — Salty Doughnut (@SaltyDoughnutt) September 9, 2021

Nothing says New World Order in the United States quite like trashing America First.

Here’s one description of what the New World Order means — all roads lead to the concentration of power in one global fascist dictatorship:

New World Order defined in 1 minute. pic.twitter.com/4ZoRIUMew2 — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) September 9, 2021

