When Population Control Meets Your Artificial Sweetener

By
M Dowling
-
1
38

Stevia Splenda

Stevia is used as a sweetener. In low doses, when used as a sweetener, it doesn’ have side effects. However, there are issues you can read about on this link. There is some interesting history involved in the use of Stevia and potential ties to birth and population control.

Barack Obama’s science czar John Holdren wrote about Stevia on p.999 in a textbook he co-authored in 1977. In the book, he promoted coercive population control. He wrote the book with famous neo-Malthusians Paul and Anne Ehrlich. They were famous during a time when overpopulation first became a concern. Most people ignored them as crackpots.

Things are different now, and the World Economic Forum is discussing overpopulation and de-growth. People are taking them more seriously.

Stevia
WHEN THE OLD BECOMES NEW AGAIN

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

Jane Goodall expressed her opinion:


Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
49 minutes ago

Interesting, thoughtful, conveying visible information that others did not dig out and link. Well-done!

