6 Dead in a Cartel-Style Execution, Expect More

A cartel-style or gangland execution occurred in Goshen, California. A 16-year-old mother ran to escape a massacre, clutching her 10-month-old baby. But both were gunned down and shot in the head. The sheriff said it was a horrific attack that left six dead in a small central California community.

Forensic evidence shows a shooter stood over 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her son Nycholas and shot both of them in the head, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Tuesday during a news conference.

CARTEL OR GANGLAND EXECUTION

Authorities believe the shooters stood on top of the teenager and fired rounds into her head, Boudreaux said at a news conference Tuesday. Her murder was “assassination-style” and “egregious,” the sheriff said.

“I know for a fact that this young lady was running for her life,” he said of the Monday attack that sent the teen fleeing a home where at least two suspects opened fire in a “cartel-like execution.”

“I’m not saying that this is a cartel, but also be clear that I am not eliminating that possibility,” Boudreaux said. “These people were clearly shot in the head, and they were also shot in places that the shooter would know that quick death would occur. This is also similar to high-ranking gang affiliations and the style of execution that they commit.

“So, we don’t know if this is a gang-affiliated shooting, a cartel affiliation or if the two are combined. But what we can tell you is how this has occurred is definitely one of the two, if not combined.”

THE HEARTLESS CARTEL-STYLE EXECUTION

Witnesses who called 911 initially reported the incident as an “active shooter situation” because of how many shots rang out, reported the station ABC30.

When deputies arrived, they observed three victims in the doorway of the home. Three additional victims were found inside.

Five of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and one person died at a hospital. One elderly victim was shot while she slept. Investigators don’t believe it was random, and at least two gunmen were involved.

WE ARE MEXICO

Many of our major cities are run by cartels or gangs, many are illegal alien gangs. We are inviting them in and they are turning us into Mexico.

The goal of our political leaders and their allies is to make America part of Mexico, Central and South America.

As they increasingly succeed in their efforts, we will see more murder, rape, robbery, kidnapping, drug overdoses, and all that the southern hemisphere has to offer, including cartel-style executions.

Democrats, RINOs and never Trumpers are predators to saving America, or making it great.

Related