HULU Rewrites the American Revolution with 1619 Leftist NHJ

An economic and political historian, Phil Magness, watched HULU’s – Nikole Hannah Jones’ (NHJ) fabricated 1619 history and later tweeted the first lies presented as ‘history.’ Hulu and NHJ are trying to make the American Revolution about slavery instead of freedom from Britain. It even claims the British weren’t the big slavers that they were. They were the biggest in the world.

False historian Nikole Hannah Jones, NHJ, claims Lord Dunmore was an “emancipator.” He was the opposite — an “enslaver.”

“Both @nhannahjones and @woodyholtonusc assert explicit parallels between Dunmore and Abraham Lincoln’s emancipation proclamation. This stretches the evidence beyond all recognition. Dunmore’s measure saw very limited use & only freed slaves on the condition of military service,” Magness writes on Twitter.

Before you get catatonic over the details, remember that every totalitarian dictator who conquered a nation first destroyed the nation’s belief system by rewriting history, tearing down statues, and replacing them with hard-left ideologues.

Just watched the Hulu 1619 Project’s first episode. It leans heavily into the claim that the American Revolution was fought over slavery. Lord Dunmore becomes an “emancipator” in Nikole Hannah-Jones’s account, propped up by Woody Holton. Not mentioned: Dunmore was an enslaver. — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) January 27, 2023

NHJ and her collaborator took one line out of context to LIE.

They also falsely inflate the clause about slavery into the entirety of Dunmore’s order. In fact, it was a single line (which also pertained to white indentured servants). Other clauses imposed martial law, land confiscation, and called colonists into British military service. pic.twitter.com/LyxuwS7Nj3 — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) January 27, 2023

Phil Magness Corrects the Record

Another misleading portrayal is the Hulu series’ filming location. Hannah-Jones interviews Holton at the colonial governor’s mansion in Williamsburg, strongly implying these events took place there. They didn’t. Dunmore had fled to a British ship and issued the order from exile.

In fact, Dunmore had been living aboard the William – a ship off of Norfolk – since he fled Williamsburg on June 8, 1775. Dunmore did not issue his proclamation until November 7th. In other words, he had already lost the colony and was “governing” from exile on a navy ship.

Rewatched the segment, and…hoo-boy. Holton points at the governor’s mansion in Williamsburg, claiming that Dunmore issued his proclamation from this building as a sign of its significance. None of this is true. Dunmore fled months earlier & issued it from exile aboard a ship! The presentation is almost intentionally imprecise. They dance around the whole “one of the causes” controversy by only focusing on Dunmore and handwaving aside everything else about the Revolution. An uninformed viewer would absolutely think that Dunmore was a mass emancipator.

While governor of the Bahamas, he used his position to seize slaves from his political opponents and reallocate them to his friends.

This is only the first in a series of fake historical rewrites. It’s done for ignominious purposes. It will get worse as the series plays out.

Right. That strongly suggests this is a conscious lie to court favor with NHJ, as opposed to a careless mistake. — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) January 28, 2023

Teach your children accurate history because you can’t expect the schools to do it. Better yet, home tutor.

