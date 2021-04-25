When will we really act like Black Lives do Matter?









The facts from the Newsmax report below were compiled from government statistics on the Benny Report. It points to core problems that must be addressed in the black community.

People without virtue tell us they are virtuous and then do nothing. When was the last time our political class stand up for anything that matters, much less Black Lives?

The year 2020 was the deadliest in modern US history. The Council on Criminal Justice findings was “shocking to the core.” Homicide rates increased by 42% in the summer and 32% in the Fall, assaults skyrocketed in America’s Democrat-run cities.

Homicides rose in 29 of 34 Democrat-run cities, and New York, California, and Chicago accounted for 40% of that rise.

African Americans were 53.7% of the homicide victims in these cities in 2019, according to the FBI.

Lockdowns accelerated these crimes. Taking away a person’s career and keeping them locked up is not good for people. Lockdowns cause more crimes.

We now know from the CDC that 80% of hospitalization and death from COVID was of overweight and obese people. It’s the leading cause of death in other major diseases. We also know that 4 of 5 African American women are overweight or obese, according to the HHS.

Why aren’t we talking about this, the health of our people?

Abortion — 19 million black babies have been aborted since 1973, via congressional record. They have the highest abortion rate in the country. That’s the population of Florida.

Black Lives do Matter. Let’s act like they do and have a conversation about the real issues.

