Communists Who Banned X Won Brazil with Biden-Harris Help

The Communists who banned X.

We recently noted that Flavio Dino is a Communist who sat with Lula’s lawyer, Christiano Zanin, and de Moraes on the five-member virtual panel that banned X and added the associated free speech fines. Brazilians are using VPNs to watch X, and they will be fined $9,000 daily.

Dino also shares Kamala Harris’s views on speech. She believes free speech is a privilege granted by the government and that the government must oversee and regulate it.

Remember that the Biden-Harris regime fought for Lula, not the freedom warrior Jair Bolsonaro. In fact, the US State Department funded Brazil’s anti-free speech edicts, which you can read about here.

Biden-Harris Fought for the Xi-Tied Communist Lula

The US pushed to get Lula into power. According to Foreign Policy Magazine, “Over the past year, U.S. President Joe Biden (and Harris) has deployed top administration officials to meet with their Brazilian counterparts and convey a simple message to then-President Bolsonaro: don’t derail Brazil’s democracy. Top officials from the White House Defense Department, State Department, and even the CIA have held meetings and calls with Brazilian officials to try to head off any efforts by Bolsonaro to subvert the results of the country’s heated presidential elections.”

Foreign policy mag boasted that Biden-Harris was involved in Brazil’s presidential election. The article, How President Biden Tried to Coup-Proof Brazil’s Elections, unabashedly states the Biden personnel from the White House, Defense Department, State Department, and CIA all took part in threatening the Bolsonaro administration in rare, escalatory diplomatic meetings. They took their false narratives to the corporate media to print.

Biden-Harris’s top brass, including CIA director William Burns, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, all took turns threatening Mr. Bolsonaro for months during the election.

Biden Wanted the Communist WEFer

The Biden administration wanted to boost communist Louise Inacio Lula da Silva by casting a shadow on election integrity concerns and threatening Brazil’s diplomatic status worldwide.

Biden-Harris interfered in their election to get a communist and World Economic Forum ally into office. Lula had also served 19 months in prison for bribery and corruption charges. Lula says he was innocent of those charges.

Mr. Bolsonaro was accused of plotting coups while in office. There is no evidence he ever did, but the communist left in the country controls the media.

The Brazilian courts have tremendous power, and they used it against Mr. Bolsonaro. The radical left held screaming, raging protests throughout the country.

The US administration has fought for leftists and WEFers in Ukraine, Israel, and Brazil.

Flavio Dino – An Avowed Communist

In 2006, Dino was elected a member of the Communist Party of Brazil to the Chamber of Deputies (their House of Representatives), and in 2015, he became the first Communist Party Governor of any Brazilian state when he won the governorship of Maranhão.

UPDATE: This is @FlavioDino—one of the Supreme Court judges and former Minister of Justice, who was a member of the Brazilian Communist Party until 2021. In this video from 2023, he explicitly declares an impending end to freedom of expression on social media, threatening… pic.twitter.com/9vum2qT2V6 — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) September 3, 2024

In 2021, Dino changed parties, officially becoming a socialist and holding a handful of additional government jobs before he was installed on the Brazilian Supreme Court by President Lula in 2024.

After the Supreme Court’s ruling, photographs of Flavio Dino holding a mock hammer and sickle while wearing a Maoist-themed red star hat are everywhere.

Cristiano Zanin

Cristiano Zanin is a leftist who serves as President Lula’s personal lawyer. In August last year, Lula installed Zanin on Brazil’s Supreme Court.

Zanin fought to get Lula’s previous corruption convictions overturned, removing legal barriers to a renewed Lula regime. He’s an accused money launderer.

If you don’t understand how Brazil has suddenly turned Communist let me get you up to speed. They have their own Trump named Bolsanaro. The CIA staged a coup like in 2020 here, to remove him and are now a censorship regime. pic.twitter.com/aUJaU8nJ5s https://t.co/Ww5tUIxoFG — Zach Jones – Enemy of The Regime (@ZachJones1994) August 31, 2024

Jair Bolsonaro warned the people.

(POR) “O Brasil estava caminhando para o socialismo, para o comunismo” – Jair Bolsonaro. (ENG) “Brazil was moving towards socialism, towards communism.” – @jairbolsonaro pic.twitter.com/KnmfLox5jD — Eduardo Bolsonaro (@BolsonaroSP) March 18, 2019