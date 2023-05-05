Where’s Joe Biden?

Octogenarian Joe Biden hasn’t been seen publicly since Monday night when he hosted a reception celebrating Eid-al-Fitr. His next public appearance is next Wednesday.

Yesterday, a New York Times reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre where Biden is and what he’s been doing for two days.

“By the time the President appears at a dinner tonight, it will have been about 48 hours since he’s had a public appearance, so what has he been doing in that time?” New York Times reporter Katie Rogers asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

“He’s been meeting with – having internal meetings in the Oval Office,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Give me a break. Nothing is going on.

With this bombshell about him offering policy changes for personal financial gain, he should be hiding.

Reports say he lightened his [already incredibly light] schedule.

NYT’s @KatieRogers: “By the time the President appears at a dinner tonight, it will have been about 48 hours since he’s had a public appearance, so what has he been doing in that time?” KJP: “He’s been meeting with–having internal meetings in the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/4ARQ2s1e1S — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 3, 2023

He has been worse than usual this past week.

FULL VIDEO: An audience member tells Biden the first and only Muslim federal judge is in the audience. Biden tells him, “Hush up, boy!” pic.twitter.com/5HUJSwoMjL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 1, 2023

