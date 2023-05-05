Bombshell: FBI Whistleblower Said to Have Proof of Biden Crimes as VP

by Mark Schwendau

Kentucky Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee and Accountability, is seeking a specific FBI form from June 2020 due to conversations with a confidential whistleblower said to have links to the FBI.

Comer with Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray noting “it has come to our attention” that the bureau has a document that “describes an alleged criminal scheme” involving Joe Biden and a foreign national “relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions” when he was vice president and includes “a precise description” about it.

The subpoena seeks a so-called FD-1023 form and accompanying attachments and documents. Many are now speculating this could be the smoking gun to remove Joe Biden from office and open a criminal probe.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green took to social media last night, blasting this latest revelation in her own style, reminding everyone she called for the impeachment of Joe Biden the day he was sworn into office.

The White House again circled its wagons, saying this latest news was just an example in the long series of “unfounded, unproven” political attacks against Biden by Republicans ”floating anonymous innuendo.”

The White House spokesperson made the point that Republican lawmakers used the word “alleged” three times in the opening paragraph of the letter. That person went on to say they offered no evidence of the veracity of the accusations or any details about what they contend are “highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures.”

Comer and Grassley are no doubt protecting the source, making this comment from the White House truly absurd since “evidence” is exactly what they are requesting from the FBI. Republicans say the recent “disclosures” by this alleged FBI informant demand further investigation, and they want to know whether the FBI ever investigated this matter and, if so, what was found.

The White House claims the subpoena is further evidence of congressional Republicans “lobbing unfounded, unproven, politically motivated attacks” against the Biden’s “without offering evidence for their claims or evidence of decisions influenced by anything other than U.S. interests.”

Republicans and much of the nation have reasonable doubts that the Biden family received millions of dollars from foreign interests based on their knowledge of the energy industry or artwork having had professional training and education in neither.

Given evidence found in the “Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell” and the money trails offered therein, the obvious conclusion is multiple members of the Biden family were involved in an influence-peddling “pay-to-paly” scheme when Joe Biden was vice president under Barack Obama. Whether President Obama had knowledge of Biden’s activities overseas remains unclear.

The FBI and DOJ confirmed receiving the subpoena but declined to comment. The president’s lawyers also had no comment.

Republicans claim they have amassed evidence in recent years that raises questions about whether Biden and his family have used their public positions for private gain and question what the FBI and DOJ are doing about it in their official capacities.

House Republicans are using the power of their new majority to aggressively investigate Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s business dealings to get to the bottom of what happened. This includes examining foreign payments and other aspects of the family’s finances. Comer obtained thousands of pages of the Biden family’s financial records through subpoenas to the Treasury Department and various financial institutions since January. While the White House and partisan Democrats attempt to label this a partisan move, the fact of the matter reports last year offered there were more than 150 bank suspicious activity reports (SARs) involving first son Hunter Biden and first brother James Biden that seemingly went uninvestigated.

While Rep. Comer has not revealed much about his findings so far, Comer did claim one deal involving the Biden family resulted in a profit of over $1 million in over 15 incremental payments from a Chinese company by way of a third party.

Rep. Comer and Sen. Grassley have accused both the FBI and DOJ of stonewalling their investigations and questioned the apparent lack of curiosity on the part of both agencies into how the Biden family amassed so much money from foreign interests with so little accountability. They have concerns as to why former President Trump’s tax matters were handled so differently than Hunter Biden’s taxes.

It was just last month an IRS special agent sought whistleblower protections from Congress to disclose a “failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition” of a criminal investigation related to the younger Biden’s taxes. There is also an implication he made a false statement in connection with a gun purchase while being in possession and using illegal drugs.

