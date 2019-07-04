While Admin Salutes America & US Military, Revolutionary Communists Burn US Flags

America is such a great country and we are so lucky to live here. Haven’t the America haters looked at what goes on in Socialist countries? Socialism/communism work nowhere in the world.

President Trump went over our great history and the flyovers during his speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial were impressive. America haters are not happy, but they look like fools.

The President went over the 243 years of history of the United States, praised our military, our first responders, and our many accomplishments.

“Be lovers of freedom and anxious for the fray, our great president Calvin Coolidge once said. It was repeated by Mollie Hemingway on Fox. This was the message today. The event and the President’s speech was a great contrast to people who say the U.S. flag represents hate. His call outs to civil rights leaders and the Suffragettes were great. It was a uniting speech. The President reminded us that we are one people.

Whether you like President Trump or not, you have to admit that the flyovers are pretty badass. 🇺🇸 #SaluteToAmerica pic.twitter.com/7lU7kPmq8h — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) July 4, 2019

I don’t care what your politics are, this tribute to our military on America’s Independence Day is beautiful and inspiring. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 4, 2019

This is a great speech. All those making a fuss about it look increasingly ridiculous with each passing minute. https://t.co/PP9fjemnjG — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) July 4, 2019

‘Here’s an old friend. This tank saved my life’: WWII veteran rides on Sherman tank again https://t.co/s2HJbXEJkF via @BostonGlobe — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 4, 2019

The crowd watches military bands play in front of the Lincoln Memorial while waiting for President Donald Trump’s @realDonaldTrump “Salute to America” address at 6:30pm. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/wvdAdjdYRU — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) July 4, 2019

This was one great quote!

.@realDonaldTrump quoting Creighton Abrams: They've got us surrounded again, the poor bastards pic.twitter.com/Vfb8q8PbHk — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@PolishPatriotTM) July 4, 2019

THEN THERE ARE THESE LUNATICS WHO RUN THE DEMOCRAT PARTY

The Revolutionary Communist Party is burning flags outside the White House. They are chanting, “America was never that great.” It’s the same thing we heard from Governor Andrew Cuomo, presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Eric Holder, much of Hollywood and others. They are saying the same thing the Revolutionary Communist Party says. Think about that.

“Johnson and another Revolutionary Communist protestor were arrested,” Jason Lalljee with The Chicago Maroon and USA Today tweeted.

“Johnson was the defendant in the 1984 Supreme Court case that declared burning the American flag constitutional, and received a $225k settlement from the city of Cleveland last month for burning a flag in 2016.”

Protest group burns a second Americam flag in front of the White House. It was put out by Secret Service. pic.twitter.com/twd7AxAzyz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 4, 2019

Secret Service arrests two members of the Revolution Club. pic.twitter.com/0daE1EnN9l — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 4, 2019

Another fight breaks out between pro-Trump people and the American flag burning group in front of the White House. pic.twitter.com/jfBcCxlYiw — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 4, 2019

Video of flag-burning activist Gregory Johnson surrounded by a group shielding him as he sets a flag on fire; protestors attempted to break the barricade before police intervened via @USATODAY pic.twitter.com/QTcASaYaGW — Jason Lalljee (@jasonlall9) July 4, 2019

Fighting broke out between RevCom protestors and Proud Boys; anti- and pro-Trump protestors who had been there prior to the flag burning got involved as well. pic.twitter.com/mSLOzUCs1u — Jason Lalljee (@jasonlall9) July 4, 2019

THE SALUTE TO THE MILITARY IS MOVING FOR REAL AMERICANS

