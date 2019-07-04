While Admin Salutes America & US Military, Revolutionary Communists Burn US Flags

By
S.Noble
-
0

America is such a great country and we are so lucky to live here. Haven’t the America haters looked at what goes on in Socialist countries? Socialism/communism work nowhere in the world.

President Trump went over our great history and the flyovers during his speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial were impressive. America haters are not happy, but they look like fools.

The President went over the 243 years of history of the United States, praised our military, our first responders, and our many accomplishments.

“Be lovers of freedom and anxious for the fray, our great president Calvin Coolidge once said. It was repeated by Mollie Hemingway on Fox. This was the message today. The event and the President’s speech was a great contrast to people who say the U.S. flag represents hate. His call outs to civil rights leaders and the Suffragettes were great. It was a uniting speech. The President reminded us that we are one people.

Very badass!

This was one great quote!

THEN THERE ARE THESE LUNATICS WHO RUN THE DEMOCRAT PARTY

The Revolutionary Communist Party is burning flags outside the White House. They are chanting, “America was never that great.” It’s the same thing we heard from Governor Andrew Cuomo, presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Eric Holder, much of Hollywood and others. They are saying the same thing the Revolutionary Communist Party says. Think about that.

“Johnson and another Revolutionary Communist protestor were arrested,” Jason Lalljee with The Chicago Maroon and USA Today tweeted.

“Johnson was the defendant in the 1984 Supreme Court case that declared burning the American flag constitutional, and received a $225k settlement from the city of Cleveland last month for burning a flag in 2016.”

THE SALUTE TO THE MILITARY IS MOVING FOR REAL AMERICANS

Be grateful to live in the USA! We are free!

Leave a Reply