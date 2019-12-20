While Dems impeach without a crime, Trump signed ‘groundbreaking’ legislation



Democrats were impeaching the President while he signed “groundbreaking” legislation. This was legislation that former President Barack Obama “couldn’t get done,” Trump announced.

He signed a law to support historically black colleges and universities, fund HBCUs, and simplify federal financial aid applications for families.

“President Obama and the Obama Administration were unable to get this done. I got it done,” Trump said, arguing that HBCU’s have never had a champion in the White House before his presidency.

Funding for the HBCU’s was in jeopardy a few months ago until the White House and Congress collaborated on a “historic agreement,” the president said.

“For the first time ever, I signed legislation to permanently fund HBCUs and other institutions that primarily serve first-generation and minority students,” Trump said and The Daily Caller reported.

He added: “This action guarantees more than $2.5 billion over the next 10 years, including $850 million specifically for HBCUs.”

The president promised that he will continue to fight for HBCUs and for Minority Serving Institutions.

“These wonderful institutions are essential to Keep America Great,” Trump said.

Secretary of Education Betsey DeVos praised the move in a statement.

“This administration continues to put students first, and this historic bill is another example of our commitment to them,” said DeVos. “The more than 300,000 students who attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), along with millions more at Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs), will benefit from consistent funding for their treasured institutions.”

Democrats haven’t done anything except finally sign the USMCA and pass a huge spending bill. Other than that, they’ve wasted time and money on trying to get this President out of office. They are doing this during a booming economy for everyone; efforts like this to help everyone; and a movement to restore the government to the people and take it away from the authoritarians who want to tell us what to say, what to do, what to eat, and how we can do all that.

In a piece for the New York Daily News, pollster John Zogby said Democrats should have gone through with censure but that impeachment would be “a very big mistake.” Zogby is a virulently anti-Trump liberal, just so you know.