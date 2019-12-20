Absolutely! Joe Promises to Kill Jobs for Green New Deal

Absolutely, Joe Biden will kill jobs, hundreds of thousands of blue-collar jobs, for Green New Deal policies. That’s what he said during last night’s 6th Democrat debate with other socialist candidates.

Joe Biden, job killer. Biden: “yes” willing to sacrifice hundreds of thousands of blue-collar jobs for green new deal policiespic.twitter.com/30Mpk2NZ4c — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 20, 2019

During the 3rd debate, he said the same thing.

The so-called moderate Democrat in the presidential race promised then to destroy the fossil fuel industry. The one thing that saved Barack Obama’s anemic recovery was fracking and natural gas, but Joe wants to do away with that, along with coal and oil, make us dependent on Middle Eastern oil again, and trash our economic boom.

Are you listening coal and natural gas states?

WATCH: Joe Biden promises to eliminate all fracking jobs if he is elected president pic.twitter.com/uDrCxiL5t7 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2019

You can probably take this to the bank. He isn’t mentally or physically capable to do this job and will do what he is told by the hard-left now in control of the Democrat Party.