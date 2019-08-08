While in a Brain Fog, Biden Says Dems Choose Truth Over Facts!

Joe Biden told a receptive audience in Iowa that Trump is worse than a white supremacist. These young admirers are as naive as hell and cheered him for it.

It’s so obvious white supremacy is the new racism for Democrats. The allegation of racism seems to have worn out its effectiveness so they have moved on.

Joe Biden, asked whether he thinks Trump is a white supremacist: “I believe everything the president says and has done encourages white supremacists, and I’m not sure there’s much of a distinction. As a matter of fact, it may be even worse.”

Via ABC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 8, 2019

Joe has no moral core and will say anything to win. He won’t stick to any belief if it’s not to his advantage.

Then He Became Philosophical

“We choose unity over division, we choose science over fiction, we choose truth over facts,” says fossilized Joe, the oldest 76-year-old ever.

The crowd cheered this nonsense.

Everything he said stumping in Iowa was a lie. Democrats and Joe do nothing but divide us 24/7 with the help of their Democrat media. As far as science, they think babies aren’t babies until they are born. Democrats don’t believe there are two genders scientifically.

What does choosing truth over facts mean, by the way?

He sounds like Cortez on that last one. She’d rather be moral than factual. That also makes no sense.

Usually, truth and facts are nearly synonymous. We think creepy Joe is gaslighting us. Or he read it incorrectly from the teleprompter.

Joe Lied About Charlottesville Again

Breitbart’s Joel Pollack confronted him about his Charlottesville lie and he lied.

Breitbart’s @JoelPollak confronts Joe Biden for repeatedly lying about Trump’s response to Charlottesville Trump said: “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally” Here is the video of Trump saying it: “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally” Joe Biden denies that this happened pic.twitter.com/AejOrmskoe — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 8, 2019 It’s not only Biden who lies.