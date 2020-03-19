While Trump was acting on the virus, Dems were impeaching over a hoax! Watch Trump presser

Bill O’Reilly gave a brief timeline on this show last night and it is well worth watching. Everyone should remember that the Democrats were too busy impeaching and distracting the President while Comrade Xi’s virus took hold.

THE TIMELINE OF THE PRESIDENT’S ACTIONS

O’Reilly timeline:

Now, I’ll give you the facts. OK. On January 30th, the World Health Organization declared the virus a global health emergency, January 30th. The next day, President Trump stopped the flights from China. Now, on February 3rd, Congressman Schiff delivered his closing arguments in this Senate impeachment trial. So, you can see it’s concurrent. What do you think President Trump’s doing? He knows about the World Health Organization, but his focus has to be on him being impeached, correct? So, it’s not an excuse, it’s a fact. Then on February 26th, the first case of local transmission was announced in America. Again, I gave you a warning on the 22nd, the president gave you a warning on the 31st of January, three weeks before, but nobody had any idea. February 29th, the first death. First death. It’s only three weeks ago in the USA, you could see how fast this is.

So, to be fair, and that’s what this program’s all about, Donald Trump has acted pretty quickly. Yeah, there’s not enough test kits, but they’re ramping. There may not be enough respirators and all that, but their ramping, it’s only been three weeks. So, I’m okay with the president. All in all, we got to tough it out. We are a strong people collectively, I believe. I think the nation is weaker now than it was 20 years ago. I do. I think it’s a weaker nation now because of the media, primarily and the poor education system we have. But I think we’ll come together and I do believe this virus will diminish in late spring and early summer.

PRESIDENT’S TASK FORCE PRESSER

President Trump explained there are drugs that we currently have which show promise in treating coronavirus. The administration has rushed the approval for one such drug, hydroxychloroquine, which is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis. Other drugs are being rushed.

While rushing, it still goes through a normal process. The red tape is cut.

Some in the media are nasty and attacking in their manner.

He told the Fox News reporter that he doesn’t know if it’s true that there were no new cases in China today but he hopes it’s true.

