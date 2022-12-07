While Trying to Make Trump Look Guilty, Forbes Implies His Innocence

Donald Trump plans to appeal a decision by a Manhattan jury. The jury found two of his companies with the Trump Organization guilty Tuesday on criminal tax fraud charges. Forbes Assistant Managing Editor Diane Brady interviewed Dan Alexander to discuss it. Donald Trump is not personally charged. The Prosecutor in the case tried to implicate Donald Trump during the trial but failed. The interview implies Donald Trump did nothing wrong, even as they tried to make him look guilty of something.

FORBES IMPLIES TRUMP DID NOTHING WRONG

This Forbes interview below strongly implies Trump did nothing wrong. During the interview, a Forbes editor suggests Donald Trump did something wrong by “keeping secret” a $20 million company loan he didn’t legally have to report.

He was required to report finances abroad to be our president and a candidate, but his company was under no such obligation. Reporter Dan Alexander admitted it as covertly as he could.

A loan for $20 million, nothing to a billionaire, was not revealed as he served as President, but Dan Alexander admits in this clip that there is no law covering it for a President, and he might have taken advantage of a loophole.

Loopholes, as some call them when it suits the narrative, are not shady. They are legal exemptions.

This clip begins with the ‘unbiased Forbes news’ reporter starting the discussion with Brady saying Trump is the “gift that keeps on giving.” She ended the interview by repeating the comment.

She then spent half the discussion encouraging Alexander to make normal business dealings sound shady and illegal.

WATCH, AND SEE WHAT YOU THINK:

PROSECUTOR IMPLIES DONALD TRUMP IS GUILTY WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE

A jury deliberated for two days and found two corporate entities at the Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts – including conspiracy charges and falsifying business records.

Trump himself was not on trial. But prosecutors alleged that he “knew exactly what was going on” with the ‘scheme.’ Trump and the company’s lawyers have denied that, and so did the defendants.

Though he testified as a prosecution witness, Weisselberg took responsibility on the witness stand. He said nobody in the Trump family knew what he was doing.

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to dodging taxes on $1.7 million in fringe benefits, testified that he and Controller Jeffrey McConney conspired to hide that extra compensation from his income by deducting their cost from his pre-tax salary and issuing falsified W-2 forms. He said he “betrayed” the family’s trust.

A Trump Organization spokesperson said, “The notion that a company could be held responsible for an employee’s actions, to benefit themselves, on their own personal tax returns is simply preposterous.”

This verdict sends a message to corporations that if you have any staff who make a mistake or violate the law, they can end up like Donald Trump if a prosecutor unilaterally decides to make it a case.

The spokesperson added that the case was “unprecedented and legally incorrect.” The Trump Organization would appeal the verdict.

h/t Mark Schwendau

