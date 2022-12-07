Worldwide Censorship in the Pandemic Treaty Advanced Draft

The unelected elites of the World Health Organization (WHO) are reviewing the advanced draft of the Pandemic Treaty. They want the treaty to include powers to “tackle false, misleading, misinformation or disinformation. They also want it to be legally binding under international law.

The draft mandates are a clear constitutional violation. They want to make international criminals out of bloggers, for example.

The advanced draft treaty contains various provisions in Article 16 (“Strengthening pandemic and public health literacy”) that require the WHO’s 194 member states to target so-called misinformation.

They must “conduct regular social media analysis to identify and understand misinformation” and “counteract misinformation, disinformation, and false news.”

They even came up with a new term, “infodemics.” It means “too much information, including false or misleading information in digital and physical environments during a disease outbreak”).

Article 16 of the advanced draft isn’t a direct mandate, but Article 14 pushes Big Tech to perform the censorship for them. It’s what the Biden administration has done during all of our elections. The government colluded with corporations to censor since it is illegal for the government to do it.

It requires member states to collaborate with non-state actors and the private sector through an “all-encompassing whole-of-government, multistakeholder, multi-disciplinary and multi-level approach.”

The treaty also gives The WHO absolute power over pandemics, usurping the sovereignty of 194 member states. The WHO also calls for vaccine passports and sanctions mandatory lockdowns, masks, and social distancing.

Biden plans to sign it without Senate approval.

You can read the draft on this link.

