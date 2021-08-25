While you were watching Kabul, Biden was destroying our sovereignty

















Border Patrol in Del Rio are overwhelmed with the numbers of illegal aliens/terrorists/criminals/moochers/lawbreakers, aka migrants, crossing the border. There are only 12 agents to cover 245 miles. Their morale has fallen “off a cliff.” They “feel dead inside” because they are not allowed to do their job.

They are babysitters and Uber drivers thanks to the treasonous Democrats under Joe Biden.

There are so many illegals that even Catholic Charities can’t handle them. Many have tested positive with COV.

This is all happening in violation of the Constitution, the law of the land. No one does anything. Biden and his comrades are lawbreakers and traitors. They are giving away the country to criminals, terrorists and who knows what else. Biden should be dragged out in handcuffs, along with Garland, and a slew of others.

This has Barack Obama and George Soros written all over it.

Watch:

Border Patrol agents at the Del Rio Sector are overwhelmed by high numbers of migrants. The 245 miles is only patrolled by 12 agents.@BillFOXLA is covering the story in Mission, Texas with wild video from just this morning.@dagenmcdowell @MariaBartiromo @FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/x6yyIURVVI — Mornings with Maria (@MorningsMaria) August 23, 2021

The Remain in Mexico policy is back on but it will be ignored for some time. That is how this administration operates. No one stops them.

Live in La Joya, TX this morning discussing the Supreme Court’s decision to order the Biden administration to reinstate Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, and how it will impact the ongoing border crisis.

Also discussed arrest of aggravated felon, & fake Border Patrol. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ZNh0YTrVSK — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 25, 2021

We’re not getting their best:

NEW: A 43-year-old female aggravated felon from Nicaragua was arrested in Border Patrol’s Yuma sector after she crossed illegally. Her past convictions include:

– 1st degree murder

– Arson

– Armed robbery

– Burglary

– Kidnapping

Photo courtesy: @USBPChiefYUM @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/9HeE5VVzPh — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 25, 2021

We’re in Hell, Biden-Obama-Soros Hell:

NEW: Looks like a legit Border Patrol vehicle, right?

It’s a fake. Border Patrol in Tucson, AZ arrested a human smuggler who basically cloned a Border Patrol SUV, had a fake uniform, and had 10 illegal immigrants in the car. All in custody. @FoxNews

Courtesy: @USBPChiefTCA pic.twitter.com/Y3uoL42HEt — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 25, 2021

Related















