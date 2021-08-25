Portland rioter who nearly killed a man is out of prison

















A Portland, Oregon man who was jailed for violently kicking another man in the head and nearly killing him during a Black Lives Matter protest last year is out of prison

Marquise Love 26, was sentenced to 20 months in prison for the horrific attack, which occurred in Portland on August 12, 2020. The attack was captured on video.

According to a report by Heavy, the victim, Adam Haner, had crashed his truck while trying to help someone else during the protest in a confusing chain of events. In the video, Haner is seen sitting in the street with a mob of protesters all around him, when Love suddenly runs up and kicks him in the head, knocking him out cold.

In November, Love was sentenced to 20 months in prison, plus 36 months of probation. He is now out after 12 months.

Journalist Andy Ngo shared an update on the case on Monday, saying that Love is now out of jail. [See below]

WATCH THE CLIPS

According to the NY Post, a [Democrat] BLM and Antifa mob, primarily BLM, forced a white man to crash his truck. They then pulled him out of the truck. In videos on social media, you can see him sitting on the pavement. They won’t let him leave. He is basically kidnapped. Eventually, he is kicked unconscious after he was terrorized in front of a passenger. It appears the blonde woman riding as a passenger was also attacked.

This is the moment immediately before. The mob assaults him and makes him sit in the ground while they search his belongings. When he stands up, they brutally beat him. #PortlandRiots #antifa #BlackLivesMatter Video by @livesmattershow pic.twitter.com/tEzpIz6V9U — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

This is the graphic Portland video from August 2020 by @FromKalen showing victim Adam Haner being detained by BLM “security” before Marquise Love rushes in from the back to kick him in the head, knocking him out & nearly killing him. pic.twitter.com/x646QhwejA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2021

