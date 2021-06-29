Whistleblower tells Fox the NSA’s spying on Tucker to take the show down



















Tucker said on his show this evening that a whistleblower warned his show that the NSA is spying on him with a plan to take his show down by leaking information.

“The NSA is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off air,” Carlson said, admitting that it is a shocking claim and normally he would be skeptical of it, as it is illegal for the NSA to spy on American citizens.

However, Carlson explained that the whistleblower provided details about a story that the show was working on that someone would only know from looking at his personal texts and emails.

The show filed a FOIA request to get any information they’ve collected. He’s asking Congress to look into this immediately. Only Congress can get an intel agency to comply.

Judging from what we’ve seen so far, Congress won’t get anywhere if they even take it up. And the media won’t care, not realizing they’re next.

Watch:

