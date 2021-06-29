Admin thinks it’s ok if US Olympians turn their backs on the US flag



















Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden’s “extremely” red-haired spokesperson (as Trump calls her) what Biden thinks of Gwen Berry turning her back on the US flag at the Olympic trials.

Background

Berry is an America-hater like so many Democrats. She didn’t just turn her back on the flag, she acted out on the podium.

Gwen Berry, who qualified for her second U.S. Olympic team during the trials, shifted to face the stands rather than the flag before holding up a black shirt that read, “Activist Athlete.”

“I feel like it was a set-up, and they did it on purpose,” Berry said of the anthem being played. “I was pissed, to be honest.

“They had enough opportunities to play the national anthem before we got up there,” Berry said in Oregon, where the trials are being held. “I was thinking about what I should do. Eventually, I stayed there and I swayed, I put my shirt over my head.

Despite her bad behavior during the anthem, Berry called out the Olympic trial organizers as being inappropriate — to her. “It was real disrespectful,” she said.

“It means respecting the rights of people granted to them in the Constitution to peacefully protest.” She added that there are moments in our country when we haven’t lived up to our highest ideals…”

Why does this administration feel they always have to put this country down. What country has always lived up to its highest ideals?

White House Is Fine With It

The White House answer to Peter Doocy is it is perfectly acceptable for a person representing us before the world to turn her back on the US flag. It’s a protest.

We know a President Trump would let her have it as she would deserve.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry “peaceful protest” who turned away from the American flag as the national anthem was playing “It means respecting the rights of people granted to them in the Constitution to peacefully protest” pic.twitter.com/ztADFy83dt — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) June 28, 2021

Press Sec. Jen Psaki says Pres. Biden supports Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry who snubbed the US flag: “A part of that pride in our country means recognizing there are moments where we as a country haven’t lived up to our highest ideals.” pic.twitter.com/A8hXvYDNsz — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 28, 2021

