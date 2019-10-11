Whistleblower Wants to Testify in Writing Only & Is Tied to Schiff’s Aides

The ‘politically biased’ whistleblower at the heart of the rogue House Democratic impeachment inquiry wants to testify to Congress in writing, rather than appearing in person. He doesn’t even want to appear in a mask behind a curtain any longer.

No one will be able to question him. Sounds good to Dems no doubt.

The fake whistleblower is also tied to two of Adam Schiff’s aides. Schiff is the one who swore up and down that he had no contact with the anonymous whistleblower.

According to the DC Examiner, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff recruited two former National Security Council aides who worked alongside the CIA whistleblower at the NSC during the Obama and Trump administrations.

Abigail Grace, who worked at the NSC until 2018, was hired in February, while Sean Misko, an NSC aide until 2017, joined Schiff’s committee staff in August, the same month the whistleblower submitted his complaint.

The whistleblower was an NSC official who worked with former Vice President Joe Biden and who has expertise in the Ukraine, the Washington Examiner has reported.

A career CIA analyst with Ukraine expertise, the whistleblower aired his concerns about a phone conversation between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to a House Intelligence Committee aide on Schiff’s staff. He had previously informed the CIA’s legal counsel’s office.

THE WHISTLEBLOWER WILL TESTIFY IN WRITING ONLY

The leftist lawyers representing the whistleblower, who is reportedly a CIA official and potential “hump” for John Brennan — Trump hater extraordinaire — have asked that their client submit testimony in writing, according to the Wall Street Journal.

What a great deal. No one will be able to question a thing he says.

“The intelligence committees haven’t yet responded to the inquiry about potential written testimony,” the Journal reported.

Why get any testimony from this scaredy-cat CIA agent-in-hiding since the transcript proves his gossip was bogus?

We now know he worked in the White House at the same time as Sleepy Joe Biden as well as two Schiff aides. He is a Democrat with ties to a prominent 2020 presidential candidate. But, don’t worry, he’s completely non-partisan and unbiased. You must believe that since Dems and Dem media said so.