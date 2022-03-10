White House: Energy Independence = ZERO Fossil Fuels

Trying to convince Americans domestic energy production won’t reduce gas prices will be a tough sell. Even the best White House propagandists will have difficulty. If we didn’t pay $1.85 for a gallon of gas under Donald Trump — only 13 months ago — we might have fallen for this. Donald Trump greatly increased the production of oil and gas.

White House National Economic Council director Brian Deese is a male Jen Psaki. He’s as unreliable as two left shoes.

Deese said “the only viable path to energy independence” is to get fossil fuels to “zero.” How is he going to do that? Solar, windmills, and electric cars require fossil fuels.

Biden economic advisor Brian Deese: “The only viable path to energy independence” is to reduce fossil fuel use to “zero.” pic.twitter.com/49q1Nav5hC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 8, 2022

HE WAS BEATING THAT DRUM ON WEDNESDAY

On Wednesday, he addressed the use of domestic energy to lower the rising gas prices.

Deese argued on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” there’s “no amount of domestic production we can do to reduce” global prices.

The only way to do it is to shift to “cleaner sources of energy,” aka windmills and solar. Those are the entities that Democrats heavily invest in coincidentally.

“[W]hat we’re trying to underscore is that in the short term, production comes back based on facilities and rigs that were in process previously or are close to production,” Deese explained. “And in those cases, there is no constraint. There’s no federal constraint to bringing that production back online, and that’s why we’re seeing that production come back. As you say, it takes some time in some cases. But we’re seeing that production come back quite significantly. So, I think that’s the pragmatic conversation we should have about the very short term.”

“The medium and long term, I think … the path and the trajectory are clear. There is no amount of domestic production that we can do when we’re dealing with a volatile global commodity, where the price is set globally. There’s no amount of domestic production we can do to reduce or eliminate our vulnerability as a country to that volatility.” “The only way to do that is to reduce the energy intensity of the economy overall, which means shifting to cleaner sources of energy.” [Bold is the Sentinel’s.]

Yeah, okay.

Biden economic adviser Brian Deese: “No amount of domestic production” would make us energy independent, we need to shift away from fossil fuels pic.twitter.com/CzydSf67oL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2022

