Only J6 Committee Has Info on Would-Be Bomber

Ohio Republican lawmaker Jim Jordan requested a briefing with the FBI after a whistleblower disclosed information about two pipe bombs planted on January 5, the night before the Capitol riot/rally.

“According to the special agent, on February 7, 2022—over a year after the placement of the bombs—the FBI’s Washington Field Office asked FBI field offices to canvass all confidential human sources nationwide for information about the individual and the crime,” Jordan said in his letter.

“In part, the message asked that the canvass ‘include sources reporting on all [types of] threats’ because the suspect’s ‘motive and ideology remain unknown.’” [Bold is by the Sentinel.]

The special agent said the request was “unusual.” It came a year after the fact and “raises questions about the progress and extent of the FBI’s investigation.”

There were two homemade pipe bombs. One was BEHIND, the RNC headquarters. The other was NEAR the DNC office. The bombs were neutralized but set off an investigation.

Rep. Posey of Florida asked questions about the probe that no one answered. Only the J6 [witch hunt] select committee is given the latest information.

Jordan wants an update. But it’s hardly likely he’ll get it with Chris Wray in charge. Wray’s a left-wing apparatchik.

This week, James O’Keefe of Project Veritas released an undercover video of a New York Times reporter in a bar. The reporter admitted that reports about the J6 event are exaggerated. He said the thousands present were having fun. The reporter agreed to meet with O’Keefe. While he said he sticks by his comments, it was just loose talk in a bar.

