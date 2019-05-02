White House Letter to AG Bill Barr SCORCHES Mueller for playing politics

The White House harshly criticized special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in a newly-released letter to Attorney General Bill Barr. It was sent the day after the release of the report and it accuses Robert Mueller of playing politics.

The letter, dated April 19 declares that the Report suffers from “extraordinary legal defect.”

It expresses deep concerns about Mueller’s failure to reach a conclusion on the obstruction of justice charge and his assertion that the report does not exonerate President Donald Trump.

The Mueller report claimed, the letter states, “The evidence we obtained about the President’s actions and intent presents difficult issues that prevent us from conclusively determining that no criminal conduct occurred. Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Emmet Flood, the president’s special counsel, explains further in the letter, Mueller is not in a position to “conclusively [determine] that no criminal conduct occurred” because he is operating as a prosecutor.

Mueller needed to “either ask the grand jury to return an indictment or decline to charge the case, Flood wrote. He said that Prosecutors are expected to indict or decline to charge. Prosecutors are only supposed to determine if it is a crime or not, not establish innocence. It’s not their job, just as they are not in the business of “exonerating” the investigated person.

Innocence is presumed in our system, Flood wrote, adding, “there is never any need for prosecutors to “conclusively determine” it. Nor is there any place for such a determination.”

The one thing the prosecutor was supposed to do — charge or decline — he did not do. He left the obstruction charge open. Mueller also said he couldn’t exonerate Trump.

The accusation in the letter is that the Mueller team played politics.

It’s also suggested that he violated Trump’s civil rights, presuming his guilt.

The letter also makes it clear that the President might assert executive privilege in the future. [He’s had enough.]

