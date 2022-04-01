White House Thought China Might Stand with Them, Well, They Got Their Answer

A number of White House officials wondered if China would back off supporting Russia and sanction them over the invasion of Ukraine. The media also seemed to think that was a possibility. It’s a mystery as to why they came to that opinion.

Well, it’s not happening. China said yesterday that NATO should disband and the US is to blame for Russia invading Ukraine.

THE DUMMIES IN THE WHITE HOUSE

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on March 21st that a “verbal condemnation” of Russia by China is “vital” amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s continuing war in Ukraine.

Psaki told reporters during the White House’s daily press conference that Chinese President Xi Jinping needed to verbally condemn Russia’s invasion. The China ambassador to the US had said condemnation alone wouldn’t do a thing.

“Our view is that verbal condemnation of the actions of President Putin and the actions of [the] Russian military is important and vital, and it’s about what side of history you want to stand on in this point in time,” Psaki said. Both the US and the UK were battling to get both China and India to side with NATO as if that could possibly happen. They tried bullying them. The media said China wasn’t showing its cards and NPR, in particular, said China “seemed” to side with Russia.

The naivèté is stunning. Why would China side with the West?

CHINA WANTS NATO DISSOLVED

China believes NATO should have been dissolved after the USSR, which it was created to contain, no longer existed, the Foreign Ministry stated on Friday.

Ah, but we still have China, Iran, and North Korea, so no, we’ll keep NATO.

THE CCP BLAMES THE US FOR THE INVASION

Spokesman Zhao Lijian lamented the fact that…the US-led military bloc expanded and cornered Russia, eventually triggering the present bloodshed in Ukraine.

“As a product of the Cold War, NATO should have become history when the Soviet Union disintegrated,” he said during a daily press conference on Friday when asked about remarks on NATO’s role as a US geopolitical tool made by his Russian counterpart, Maria Zakharova.

Zhao said that NATO expanded eastwards in Europe for decades, in violation of promises made to the Soviet leadership. This pushed Russia “into a corner step by step,” so ultimately, NATO was “the initiator and biggest promoter of the Ukraine crisis” on behalf of the US, he stated, adding that the organization should reflect on what exactly it contributes to European security.

Moscow didn’t want Ukraine to join NATO, which is one of the reasons given for the invasion.

There you have it. Chinese communist dictators are on the side of the dictators of Russia. Why would anyone think anything different?

