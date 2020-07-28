White Male Executives Fired First at Chevron because they’re white men?

Change your name and pretend you’re a minority if you want a management job at Chevron or if you want to keep your job.

Reuters reports, Oil major Chevron Corp (CVX.N) expects to reduce the dominance of white males in company management during cost-cutting this year, upping the share of senior-level jobs held by women and ethnic minorities to 44% from 38% last year, the company said in a statement.

In other words, whites fired first because they are white. That’s racist.

Figures from the end of last year show that less than a quarter of Chevron’s U.S. executives and senior managers were female, and only 22% were from ethnic minorities.

Maybe the women or minorities weren’t as qualified as the white men?

In an email sent to employees this week and seen by Reuters, Chief Human Resources Officer Rhonda Morris said the company selected 26% women for global roles in a second round of appointments, and, in the United States, 29% of candidates selected were from ethnically diverse candidates. Quotas are illegal as the Supreme Court found, but they are doing it anyway. The company has long been owned and run by white men so they will reverse that even though white people are the majority. Chevron executives were among those at big corporations to speak in support of the “black lives matter” campaign, which has become a global MARXIST AKA COMMUNIST movement against racial injustice following the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis. It’s Soylent Green for white male executives.

CEO Mike Wirth is left-wing. It was mostly non-partisan and business-driven before, but not now. Here’s what’s changed under his regime: (1) More celebrations of gay pride. Chevron already was progressive on homosexuality, being based in northern California, but there is increased emphasis. Transgenderism and pronouns have recently become topical among management. (2) More screeching about “diversity”. Previously, the company defined diversity in terms of life experience and educational background, but now it’s all race, gender, and sexuality. The recent trend is something called “unconscious bias” where everyone is presumed bigoted unless explicitly anti-white and anti-male. (3) Recent managerial telecasts have featured self-criticism sessions where managers and executives confess their “racist” experiences and behaviors and make vows to promote diversity. None actually thought or did anything racist, but fault themselves for not being sufficiently progressive and insist they will be from now on. (4) The Mississippi flag, which featured a small Confederate flag, was banned in Chevron facilities and the company successfully pushed the Mississippi state government to change the flag. There us a push now to rename Pascagoula, MI refinery street names away from Confederate Generals. (5) The current re-org (layoffs) track the race and sex of each org level before and after. If planned layoffs do not increase the presence of women and non-whites, then management is forced to make alternative selections. Basically, it’s a purge of whites and men, especially in middle management.