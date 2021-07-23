Whitmer court case shows FBI’s deep involvement in planning/execution

















Reporter Jack Posobiec shared court documented text messages between an FBI handler and his informant, Thor, who was embedded in the Michigan militia.

Posobiec said it details how to entrap defendants in criminal activity. ”

The FBI informant was paid $54,000, including $6,000 in expenses, according to court documents, and was a central figure in the sting operation.

Of that amount, $24,000 was funding for “witness relocation” after the “takedown,” the report states.

The informant and the FBI appear to be heavily involved in the planning and execution of the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer. Would it have gotten as far as it did if the FBI wasn’t involved?

I guess that’s the question that needs to be answered.

They’re studying the right, but not the communists and anarchists of the left? Plus, they don’t know what they’re talking about.

