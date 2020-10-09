Seattle endorses Antifa! Pays for “F-police, ACAB, abolish ICE’ BLM mural

A Seattle artist filmed himself laughing about how the city is apparently paying him to restore a Black Lives Matter mural outside the CHOP zone by putting some (non-artistic, childish) designs on it, adorning it with F police garbage. The radicals actually have a blank check — whatever the cost is fine with the officials of Seattle.

Obviously, Democrat Seattle is now officially endorsing such things as, “ACAB (all cops are ba$tard$),” “no good cops in a racist system,” “100% Antifa,” and “abolish ICE” (among other things).

The radicals are laughing at Seattle authorities. What a hoot!

The revolutionaries are fighting the system that is paying them.

They even reference killer Michael Reinoehl’s manifesto (before Reinoehl died, he admitted he killed Aaron Danielson).

Twitter user Kitty Shackleford shared the artist’s video on Monday. She’s great, well worth following. Twitter puts all her videos behind a ‘sensitive content’ warning, even though it’s not. The ‘sensitive content’ is truthful content about the Democrat peeps — antifa, Black Lives Matter, and their violent ‘overwhelmingly peaceful protests.’

Watch:

Apparently the city of Seattle is paying artists, including this militant streamer to permanently restore the Black Lives Matter mural outside the CHOP zone. “ACAB,” “no good cops in a racist system,” & “abolish ICE” (among other things) are now officially endorsed by the city. / pic.twitter.com/XHFuspU0qf — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 7, 2020

When NYC, Seattle, and Portland were declared anarchist jurisdictions, the feds weren’t kidding. Seattle plans to defund the police and the candidate leading in the mayoral race is an Antifa candidate.

They plan to overthrow the government. They pay an ex-pimp felon to de-escalate violence which he never does — he’s taking the place of the police.

It’s a blank check:

https://t.co/MtIUmwBYaU Site says SDOT has confirmed artists (VividMatterCollective) will be compensated, and it will not know the cost until the project is finished. Why is there a blank check for criminals to be writing these messages on the streets? / pic.twitter.com/qk4vdSsZmK — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 7, 2020