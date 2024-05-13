WHO Fear Porn Alert! Monitoring 70 People in Colorado for Bird Flu

The World Health Organization is at it again – scaring people. This would be in time for the election and mail-in voting. However, it’s more than that. They want that Pandemic Treaty passed!

Watch:

The extremely dishonest World Health Organization wants to scare people by blasting the news that they are monitoring about 70 people in Colorado for bird flu on a farm(s). Nobody’s sick, and no cows are sick. One person claimed to have mild symptoms, but it could’ve been anything. According to their controversial PCR test, one cow appears to have tested positive for bird flu; however, this cow does not have a live virus. The cows are fine.

I posted numerous stories about the Pandemic Treaty, and I’m not sure if people are taking it seriously because it sounds so fantastical. However, everything I’ve written is true. I’ve read the draft, and you should.

UN Martial Law

The first versions of the treaty, which they now call an Accord, include forced quarantine, forced injections, vaccine passports, and UN-run martial law, and they can silence us if we disagree.

They tried to ram that through, but it was rejected. So then they came up with another version that gives countries a little more freedom to choose their rules, but the UN still runs the entire totalitarian medical regime.

They wanted this monstrosity passed in May.

People aren’t getting bird flu anywhere. Humans are not transferring it from one to the other. That’s the reality.

Officially, the CDC and UN admit that no one has gotten it even though they have tested thousands of people to try to find it.

Many scientists and researchers don’t trust the PCR test that they’re using.

RFK Jr. warns that The Who is on the verge of passing this Pandemic Treaty, and with Biden in charge, he’ll sign it and call it an Accord so it doesn’t have to go through the Senate. It’s a global treaty and it gives the UN and the World Health Organization totalitarian authority.

Some people are worried that by using gain of function and their complete lack of regard for the people, they will find and spread a bird flu that jumps from animals to humans and then humans to humans.

Will they do anything to pass this treaty and establish global rule? I leave that to you to decide if that’s possible. However, do your research. Read the draft. It’s horrible if you read between the lines and not even between the lines.

As far as the nothingburger in Colorado, they want you to believe they have to conduct a far more dangerous process of gain-of-function to find the vaccine to cure it.

Related