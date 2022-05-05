WHOA! Donald Trump Encouraged Elon Musk to Buy Twitter

According to Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes, former President Donald Trump encouraged billionaire Elon Musk to purchase Twitter to help bring free speech emphasis back to social media.

This is going to make the wild ones rampage. It’s not going to be pretty.

I know President Trump said he wouldn’t go back on Twitter, but it’s a good bet he’d go on occasionally.

As for Truth Social, it is very different from Twitter, Nunes says. He said Donald Trump wants a community of free speech sites. He wants Twitter to return to free speech. He encouraged it. Trump only wants Americans to get their free speech back.

Watch:

Related