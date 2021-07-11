Whoa! FBI lied about the fully assembled Lego Capitol



















Lego Man Robert Morss, one of the imprisoned January 6 ‘rioters’, is destined for life imprisonment if the DoJ/FBI has anything to say about it.

“Justice Department officials are citing the Lego model as evidence in the criminal case against Morss for his involvement in the January 6 protest: “During his arrest, law enforcement recovered some clothing and other items that appear to match those he carried with him on the 6th—including a ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flag, a neck gaiter, a military utility bag, a black tourniquet, and military fatigues. (Law enforcement also recoverd [sic] a fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set.),” Julie Kelly of American Greatness wrote.

Mr. Morss is awaiting trial on nine counts, including assaulting police officers and disorderly conduct.

She continued, “Attorney General Merrick Garland, who despicably compares January 6 to the Oklahoma City bombing, recently bragged his office reached a “benchmark” of 500 arrests. (Who knew criminal investigations had quotas?). In more than 100 cases and counting, Garland’s prosecutors have sought and often received pretrial detention for first-time offenders, including defendants not accused of committing any violent crimes.”

The Assistant US Attorney says Morss’s too dangerous to be freed.

Well, to make a long, terrible story short. The Lego set was not assembled. These ‘law enforcement’ officers are capable of saying and doing anything.

The administration wants revenge and they behave like Stalinists.

Please don’t tell the DoJ/FBI about this:

“We’ve located the Q army’s transport ship.” pic.twitter.com/QBT5CixoL5 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 7, 2021

