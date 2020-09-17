WHOA! Harris Faulkner apologizes for censoring Newt Gingrich over Soros

There is no apology from Melissa Francis or Marie Harf, but Harris Faulkner said she was sorry for sitting silently while Gingrich, who is “beloved,” was shut down for mentioning George Soros buying DA elections. Soros is also funding BLM to the tune of more than $33 million.

During the Wednesday segment of Outnumbered, Faulkner allowed Gingrich to have the “last word,” but when he dared to mention liberal billionaire George Soros in connection to the violent riots, the other hosts quickly shut him down and the segment ended abruptly.

“The No. 1 problem in almost all the cities is George Soros-elected, left-wing, anti-police, pro-criminal district attorneys who refuse to keep people locked up,” Gingrich said on Wednesday. “Both Harris and Biden have talked very proudly about what they call progressive district attorneys. Progressive district attorneys are anti-police, pro-criminal, and overwhelmingly elected with George Soros’s money. And they are a major cause of the violence we are seeing because they keep putting the violent criminals back on the street.”

Host Melissa Francis immediately declared, “I’m not sure we need to bring George Soros into this.”

“He paid for it,” Gingrich said, as host Marie Harf jumped in as well. “No he didn’t. I agree with Melissa, George Soros doesn’t need to be part of this conversation,” Harf stated dogmatically.

So, today, we have this declaration from Harris — no censoring at Fox. But why aren’t Francis and Harf apologizing?

OMG Fox anchor Harris Faulkner APOLOGIZES for the hosts interrupting Newt Gingrich’s Soros rant yesterday. “We had interruptions, and I sat silently while all of that played out. Not ideal! Gingrich is beloved and needed to be allowed to speak… we don’t censor on this show.” pic.twitter.com/HyU7898RyB — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 17, 2020

There was a lot of negative backlash from Fox viewers over the treatment of Newt. This is the weird exchange from yesterday:

This is one of the weirdest exchanges I’ve ever seen on TV. @newtgingrich correctly points out that George Soros threw an unprecedented amount of money into DA races all over the country to elect radicals and Fox News basically told him to shut up. WTF? pic.twitter.com/IxwcLG2gOH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020