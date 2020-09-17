Woodward’s book talks of a very upset CIA director & a plot by two Cabinet members

Bob Woodward’s new book claims that CIA Director Gina Haspel was quite upset about the review of the Russia probe. She said it would be a “nightmare” for her agency.

Haspel and then-Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats allegedly made an appointment with Attorney General William Barr after he announced the investigation in May 2019. Barr was looking into alleged spying of President Trump’s 2016 campaign, possibly by law enforcement and intelligence agency officials.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — Woodward wrote in Rage — “had already torn inconclusively through the intelligence agencies, they said. Why did this need to be done? It will be very disruptive to the agencies.” Barr told the pair there was more out there that had not been investigated in the review that was being taken up by U.S. Attorney John Durham.

Haspel said such an investigation would have a negative effect on morale at the CIA, and some of her people were wondering if they needed to get an attorney, Woodward wrote.

Barr insisted it would not be disruptive, Woodward claimed, but Haspel said it was like Mueller 2.0 and a “nightmare” for the CIA.

Still, Coats and Haspel said they would provide the Justice Department with any documents that were needed because of a presidential order. They also urged Barr not to pull any fast ones.

“I hope you can do this in a way that it’s not going to cause a lot of problems,” Haspel said, according to the book. “And can we stay informed in terms of what you plan to do and make sure we know what’s happening?”

Barr told them not to worry.

“Don’t worry, don’t worry,” Barr added. “This is not a witch hunt. There’s more out there and we just need to know what it is.”

