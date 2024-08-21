Whoa! Watch Democrats Howl Out The National Anthem

Watch the Democrats’ version of the National Anthem. They don’t even know the words or how to sing on key. They should have had a teleprompter since we wouldn’t expect them to memorize the words. In fact, they should have lip-synched since they butchered it.

This is who they are – it really sums them up. They sound like a bunch of drunks. Their comic performance was intentional. It’s all a joke to them.

Brutal:

Democrats attempting to open up day two of the DNC by singing the National Anthem is easily funnier than anything. Saturday Night Live has done in 13 years. This is both an indictment on Democrats and SNL pic.twitter.com/3bxbmfKwmy — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 20, 2024

This is hysterical:

Democrat NATIONAL Convention, where your party show their biggest and brightest stars. You would have thought they would at least learn the word to OUR NATIONAL ANTHEM. pic.twitter.com/bWxY8TtThg — Tim Helmick Sr (@TimTaxDebtHelp) August 20, 2024

Pro-Hamas protesters made it inside the DNC Convention hall today.

WATCH: Pro Hamas protesters have made it inside the DNC Convention during Joe Biden’s speech. pic.twitter.com/1JBt2a2Utw — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 20, 2024

Pro-Hamas protesters managed to get inside the DNC convention. pic.twitter.com/W7z8zyK4Mr — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) August 20, 2024

It’s pretty funny watching them eat their own.

Protesters have been stopping outside venues hosting the Republican National Convention. They give a few speeches, yell anti-Trump slogans, and move on. It now appears some marchers are breaking off. @TPAction_ @FrontlinesTPUSA pic.twitter.com/0OLrlcM9yV — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) July 15, 2024

The convention hall doesn’t appear to fill up.

There are more protesters outside than supporters inside at the Democratic National Convention. pic.twitter.com/bNNxQmswcM — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) August 19, 2024

AOC spoke yesterday, so we want to give her a nod. These people don’t support Jews, and this sounds like a Hitler event.

HAPPENING NOW: Rep. AOC is met with gladiator-like “AOC” chant at the DNC Convention in Chicago as she voices her support for Kamala Harris to fix the problems that could have been fixed these past 4 years. pic.twitter.com/Z7kkY4suoB — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 20, 2024