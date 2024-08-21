Whoa! Watch Democrats Howl Out The National Anthem

By
M DOWLING
-
0
23

Watch the Democrats’ version of the National Anthem. They don’t even know the words or how to sing on key. They should have had a teleprompter since we wouldn’t expect them to memorize the words. In fact, they should have lip-synched since they butchered it.

This is who they are – it really sums them up. They sound like a bunch of drunks. Their comic performance was intentional. It’s all a joke to them.

Brutal:

This is hysterical:

 Pro-Hamas protesters made it inside the DNC Convention hall today.

It’s pretty funny watching them eat their own.

The convention hall doesn’t appear to fill up.

AOC spoke yesterday, so we want to give her a nod. These people don’t support Jews, and this sounds like a Hitler event.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments