Whoopi Says God’s Plan for Women Is to Have Abortions

Whoopi Goldberg, a far-left co-host of ABC’s “The View,” argued on the show this week that God supports killing unborn babies via abortion. It’s God’s plan for women, people.

Goldberg, who previously was suspended by the network for making an anti-Semitic remark about the Holocaust, argued Wednesday that abortion was okay because God gives people the “freedom of choice,” Daily Wire.

Brilliant Whoopi! We also have the freedom to choose to torture and kill people too.

Goldberg says “God doesn’t make mistakes,” and thus, it’s in his plan to have women choose abortion. “God made us smart enough to know when it wasn’t going to work for us. That’s the beauty of giving us freedom of choice.”

“My relationship [with God] is always choppy,” she added.

So, there you have it. Whoopi knows God’s plan is to have no respect for life.

Her intellect is always choppy too.

Imploring a Bible verse, pious Goldberg added that she does not judge people who have an abortion because she was taught: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Let them kill unborn babies to birth?

She sure can ruin the meaning of Bible verses.

