Whoopi Spat, Screamed “F You”, Ordered Judge Jeanine Out of the Building

Demagogue Whoopi Goldberg’s performance on The View Wednesday was unhinged but what she did after was far worse. Some on the left are applauding Whoopi’s attack on Judge Jeanine during the show Wednesday. Therefore, we included the video and an audio so you can judge for yourself.

Whoopi and Judge Jeanine Pirro fought on the show, but apparently things got much worse after the segment was over with Whoopi cursing, spitting, and ordering the judge out of the building.

Judge Pirro told Sean Hannity on his radio program this afternoon what happened.

SCREAMING, CURSING, SPITTING WHOOPI

“I’m still reeling from it to be honest with you,” Pirro told Hannity. “I went on thinking that we would have a discussion about the book [Her new book is Leaks, Liars, and Liberals]. The truth is, that it was an attack on Donald Trump, and then on me. I sat there as Whoopi Goldberg pontificated about how horrible Donald Trump was and at one point I said ‘you know I’m here to talk about the book’ and then she went ballistic – ended the segment.”

“She said ‘that’s it I’m done’ and what people didn’t see who were watching the show, was she yanked away from the desk where we were all sitting and she decided that she was going to end it,” Pirro recalled. “No one saw that, but it got worse.”

“When I went off the stage, Sean, I’m walking downstairs and I said something like, Whoopi I fought for victims my whole life and she came at me as I was leaving and she said ‘F you’ in my face – literally spitting at me, ‘F you, get the F out of this building,’” Pirro said. “And I said to her, ‘did you just say that?’ She said that’s what I said, ‘get the F out of this building’ and she was screaming at me and I’m walking out of the building like a dog who was just kicked off.”

To be fair, all these Democrats are frazzled and unhinged.

LISTEN TO THE JUDGE EXPLAIN

.@JudgeJeanine on what @WhoopiGoldberg did off stage: “I was leaving and she said ‘F you’ in my face – literally spitting at me, ‘F you, get the F out of this building.’ And I said to her, ‘did you just say that?’ She said that’s what I said, ‘get the F out of this building.’” pic.twitter.com/sEMtyrwCNN — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 19, 2018

They had quite a fight on The View. Whoopi was infuriated when Judge Jeanine made a reference to the victims of illegal alien criminals.

Whoopi had been explaining how she didn’t have Trump Derangement Syndrome while proving she actually does have Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Watch: