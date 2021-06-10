Wild West Cali! 11 thieves steal $100K in handbags – reparations?



















A “coordinated group” of 11 suspected thieves ran into a Louis Vuitton store in California and fled with more than $100,000 in handbags, according to authorities.

According to the article, eye witness accounts have described the suspects as black males and females wearing face coverings. They also believe that the group may be in their late teens or early twenties. The group caused no injuries and had no weapons, authorities added.

Since they are black, perhaps it was just reparations.

Police said the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Monday at a shopping center in Palo AltoThe group stormed the store, grabbed 36 handbags, and fled the scene, an investigation revealed.

“They exited the store quickly, ran through the mall, and fled in five vehicles prior to police arrival,” according to Palo Alto police.

REPARATIONS?

In Chicago during a peaceful protest the day following the August 9th riot, BLM leader Ariel Atkins preached that looting was "basically reparations." #Chicago #PeacefulProtests #chicagoprotests #Chicagoriots pic.twitter.com/dG6U7sJDiz — Angela Ramirez (@coangelaramirez) September 6, 2020

