Jill Biden went to Harlem

In a Washington Post article, author Jada Yuan wondered in her title, “Can Jill Biden help move the needle on vaccination rates?”

Jill, white Jill Biden, allegedly visited Harlem to convince them to get vaccinated. This is after Democrats stigmatized the vaccine, and told their followers for years that they can’t trust white people or the government.

Touted by The Washington Post as a visit by Jill Biden to help move the needle. WaPo’s opening began with a. disappointed attendee who thought Michelle Obama was coming.

Jill Biden can’t move any needles, and that’s just a fact. She’s a silly goose.

Watch:

MORE MEDIA FRAUD

The entire WaPo article is a fraud. This was simply a photo-op. As one young man at the site said, “It didn’t mean anything really.”

Biden, Fauci, and U.S. Sen Kirsten Gillibrand watched as people got their shots on Sunday in the basement of the Abyssinian Baptist Church. They were there to watch.

It was a vaccination site and they watched. The Abyssinian Baptist Church often hosts dignitaries and that’s all this was.

Outside they were greeted by protesters who hope to see Fauci imprisoned.

