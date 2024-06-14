Wilding by Lawless Teens in Long Beach, Long Island

By
M DOWLING
-
1
5

Last night, a mob of 2,000 teen losers swarmed Long Beach, Long Island, and caused violent chaos to celebrate their “senior skip day.” The shenanigans included a fight, gunfire, and students twerking on cop cars. They also climbed atop a lifeguard stand.

Screenshot of girls with big butts twerking.

According to the police, one teen was shot, leading to the arrest of two teens.

Two teens were arrested.

I’m guessing they skip more than one day.

 

 


