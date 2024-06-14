Wilding by Lawless Teens in Long Beach, Long Island

Last night, a mob of 2,000 teen losers swarmed Long Beach, Long Island, and caused violent chaos to celebrate their “senior skip day.” The shenanigans included a fight, gunfire, and students twerking on cop cars. They also climbed atop a lifeguard stand.

According to the police, one teen was shot, leading to the arrest of two teens.

I’m guessing they skip more than one day.

