Will Biden Extend His Generous Asylum Policies to Uighurs Suffering Genocide in China?









Joe Biden has made it much easier for just about anyone strolling across our Southern Border to claim asylum.

Breaking from President Trump’s policy of having immigrants pleading their case before entering the U.S., China Joe decreed those folks could come on in, and at some future date, attend a hearing. Basically the “honor system” don’t you know.

While some of those traveling in South American caravans, magically formed shortly after Hunter’s Father was elected, may have legit claims, history’s proven that latter mentioned “pathway” saw “newcomers” blow off court dates and simply disappear.

But even those willing to follow all the proper protocols would find it almost impossible to cite perils equivalent to the daily deadly threats facing Uighurs being persecuted in Communist China.

That Muslim minority is facing mass internment, slave labor, systemic torture, rape and genocide.

Lest you think reports of “the deliberate killing of people who belong to a particular racial, political, or cultural group” is some kind of partisan GOP talking point, Biden’s Sec. Of State Anthony Blinken agreed with outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in identifying the Chinese government’s treatment of Uighur Muslims as a “genocide”.

So what does the “virtual” leader of the free world have to say about all this? Biden essentially takes a knee to his dictator, buddy Xi Jinping.

Joe explains, “….the central principle of Xi Jinping is that there must be a united, tightly controlled China. And he uses his rationale for the things he does based on that.” Barack’s former VP could have made the same excuses for Hitler and Stalin.

Biden’s “not going to speak out against what Xi…..is doing with the Uighurs in western mountains of China…”. He continued his tortured justification by pointing to, of all things, Chinese culture. “Culturally there are different norms that each country and their leaders are expected to follow.”

But couldn’t that very same case be made about those South American dictatorships? You know the ones birthing those caravans now seeping through our border. What’s the difference?

Here are some thoughts. Biden, ever the transactional pol, may be trying to relate to Xi by fondly recalling when he warmly embraced racist, segregationist Democrat colleagues. It was part of their culture back then, as was the abomination of slavery.

There’s also the possibility that Hunter’s Dad is terrified of pushing China too hard because they have devastating info from his son’s toxic laptop.

And last but not least, as always with Biden, is the simple demographic political calculation. What are the chances a flood of Uighurs finally given asylum, would vote for a party that’s showing signs of becoming like the totalitarians they’d fled?

About the same chance Joe Biden would offer them, no matter how much more deserving, the same kind of generous asylum opportunities being afforded those in much less distress.

