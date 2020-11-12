Will Dems move to Georgia to vote in the senatorial runoff

Word went around this week that Democrats want other Democrats to move into Georgia to swing the two senatorial runoffs to Democrats. The rumor might have started with Mr. Levitz’s tweet.

Levitz said he posted the tweet below mostly in jest, and conservatives missed the joke. That could be because it wasn’t funny and we don’t believe Mr. Levitz.

Intelligencer’s Eric Levitz wrote the following in a now-deleted tweet:

“These run-offs will decide which party controls the Senate, and this, whether we’ll have any hope of a large stimulus/climate bill. If you have the means and fervor to make a temporary move to GA, believe anyone who registers by Dec 7 can vote in these elections,”

Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy captured the tweet.

“I’ve seen people saying they’ll move to Georgia, but it’s a lot more difficult than they think,” Eddie Zipperer, assistant professor of political science at Georgia Military College, told Fox News. “It would be very dangerous and, ultimately, I presume, not worth it.”

“You would have to set up a residence with your name on it, receive utility bills with your name on it. … All to get a Georgia license,” Zipperer said. “It would make more sense for people to donate to the campaign.”

Senator Rubio remarked about it:

“My understanding, I learned last night, is they’re even inviting people to move here to come vote,” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said at an event for Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Georgia on Wednesday. The crowd booed.

Mr. Yang jumped into the fray and said he’s moving and he and his wife will vote for the Democrats in Georgia:

“Great news #yanggang – Evelyn and I are moving to Georgia to help Ossoff and Reverend Warnock win!” Yang wrote on Twitter on Nov. 7. “This is our only chance to clear Mitch [McConnell] out of the way and help Joe [Biden] and Kamala [Harris] get things done in the next 4 years. More details to come but let’s go!!!”

If that isn’t illegal, it should be, and he’s unethical.

Democrats will spend tens of millions of dollars on the Georgia races for Senators Perdue and Loeffler.