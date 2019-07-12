Win at the 9th Circuit! Feds can dole out grants according to Immigration compliance

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals just ruled in favor of the Trump administration’s move to prioritize taxpayer dollars to towns and cities that complied with immigration law.

The federal government can prioritize federal dollars for local policing to towns and cities that complied with certain immigration policies, TheHill reports.

The ruling was a split 2-1 decision. The court ruled that the Justice Department was within its rights to withhold Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grants from sanctuary cities and states over their refusal to work with federal immigration enforcement authorities.

The DOJ has the right to prioritize agencies that focused on unauthorized immigration and agreed to give Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) access to jail records and immigrants in custody.

The city of Los Angeles first sued the administration after it was denied a $3 million grant over sanctuary law. The decision reversed a district court’s ruling.

“The panel rejected Los Angeles’s argument that DOJ’s practice of giving additional consideration to applicants that choose to further the two specified federal goals violated the Constitution’s Spending Clause,” wrote Judge Sandra Ikuta, joined by Judge Jay Bybee.