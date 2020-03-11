Woke Prince Harry says Trump’s support of coal means he has “blood on his hands”

“Unfortunately the world is being led by some very sick people so the people like yourselves and younger generation are the ones that are going to make all the difference.” ~ Prince Harry in a hoax phone call to a fake Greta Thunberg

Prince Harry fell victim to tricksters and spoke openly to a fake Greta Thunberg in January. He attacked President Trump, and, in so doing, he attacked half of the United States and coal miners. The USA appears to be the country he and Meghan will end up in so she can further her career.

He seems to think that turning over sovereign nations to communists will somehow save the world from climate changing.

He also spoke of his agony over Megxit. The poor soul no longer has a family. He should have listened to his brother who told him to slow down with Markle before he married her. Now she has the anchor baby.

THE CONVERSATIONS

The trick was played by two Russian hoaxers, Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, Vovan, and Lexus. They called his landline New Year’s Eve and January 22, according to The Sun.

On Megxit

“I can assure you, marrying a prince or princess is not all it’s made out to be. But sometimes the right decision isn’t always the easy one,” Harry said when asked about “Megxit.”

“And this decision certainly wasn’t the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son.

“And I think there’s a hell of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first.

“But, yeah, it’s a tricky one, but we will start a new life,” he added.

“You forget, I was in the military for 10 years so I’m more normal than my family would like to believe,” he said.

On Prince Andrew

He wouldn’t say anything about Uncle Andrew, a suspected perv.

“I have very little to say on that. But whatever he has done or hasn’t done, is completely separate from me and my wife,” Harry said.

“We operate in a way of inclusivity and we are focusing on community. And so we are completely separate from the majority of my family.”

Harry and Meghan against the world.

On President Trump

The duke also said President Donald Trump has “blood on his hands” in a leaked snippet from the call.

“Certain presidents around the world are driving completely the wrong agenda,” far-left Harry said.