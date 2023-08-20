Tucker Has 75.8M Views on This Deeply Disturbing Clip of the War

Tucker met with the President of Serbia to get his perspective on Ukraine and the war. Mr. Carlson posted an introductory clip of only a little over three minutes about the interview, and it has 75.8 million views.

“We just met with the President of Serbia [Aleksandar Vučić], who is as advertised, intelligent and aware and has a perspective that you don’t get in the United States very often,” Tucker said.

“One of the points he made is that the war in Ukraine, the war against Russia led by NATO, has crushed the European economy. The destruction of Nord Stream by the Biden administration, either directly or through proxies, is killing the German economy, and the German economy is the largest economy in Europe by far. And so the downstream effects of that, one NATO country effectively attacking another NATO country, are felt throughout Europe.

“And that’s crazy. That’s completely crazy. This war is hurting everybody, possibly with the exception of long-term of Russia, and empowering everybody outside of Europe, the Gulf States, China, Turkey.

“So you’re watching the world reset in response to this war. It’s a little more complicated than Hitler versus Churchill, good versus bad democracy. It’s really about a massive shift in power away from the United States and the West to the East. iI’s all happening right now, but very few people in our country seem aware of it for some reason.”

We just met with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, at the Serbian Embassy in Budapest. Here’s what happened. pic.twitter.com/R4fcTMBTlV — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 20, 2023

